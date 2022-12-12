‘Dune: Part Two’ Wraps Production, Timothée Chalamet Announces

Denis Villenueve’s “Dune: Part Two” has wrapped production.

Timothée Chalamet, who plays Paul Atreides in the two-part, sci-fi epic, announced the news Monday on his Instagram along with a photo of his dad, Marc Chalamet.

The sequel began filming back in July, with Villeneuve shooting on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy. The official “Dune: Part Two” synopsis from Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment reads: “This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.” Variety has reached out to Warner Bros. for additional comment.

Along with Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel. New cast additions include Austin Butler as Feyd Rautha and Christopher Walken as the Emperor, plus Florence Pugh, Souheila Yacoub and Léa Seydoux.

During an interview as part of Variety’s “Bones and All” cover, Chalamet raved about his co-stars Zendaya and Pugh, who is introduced to the franchise as Princess Irulan.

“Florence is really special,” Chalamet said. “She’s an incredible actor. She was incredible in ‘Dune’ — seriously incredible. She brought a gravitas to the role. And I can’t believe my good fortune at this young age…between Taylor Russell in ‘Bones and All’ and Zendaya in ‘Dune.’ And Austin Butler’s in that movie too.”

Warner Bros. is opening “Dune: Part Two” in theaters Nov. 3, 2023.