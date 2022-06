The House of Atreides has gained an ally.

Léa Seydoux has joined “Dune Part Two” in the critical role of Lady Margot, a vital ally to Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in his war with the House of Harkonnen.

Director Denis Villenueve is set to start filming on the sequel to “Dune” later this year, with Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard and Dave Bautista set to reprise their roles.

