DreamWorks Unveils New Logo Sequence With ‘Shrek,’ ‘Boss Baby’ and ‘How to Train Your Dragon’

DreamWorks Animation is updating its opening logo sequence to include some familiar faces.

In the new sequence, the iconic DreamWorks child fishing on the moon leaves its post to travel across the galaxy, passing along characters from mainstay franchises such as “The Bad Guys,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Boss Baby,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “Shrek” and more. The trip is capped off with appearances from Shrek, Fiona and Donkey before the child returns to the moon, assuming the classic logo imagery that DreamWorks is known for.

The new sequence will first play ahead of DreamWorks’ upcoming release, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” when it hits theaters on Dec. 21.

The new sequence was developed and produced by a creative team including producer Suzanne Buirgy and production designer Kendall Cronkhite. The music was composed by Harry Gregson-Williams, who has worked on the “Shrek” franchise along with other DreamWorks Animation films.

Though the upcoming “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is set for wide release on Dec. 21, families hoping to catch the film early during the Thanksgiving weekend can watch a limited showing of the film — which will include the new theatrical opener — on Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. local time, with tickets available now for select theaters.

In addition to the new “Puss in Boots,” DreamWorks is preparing a third movie in the “Trolls” franchise, which is set for release on Nov. 17, 2023. A fourth “Kung Fu Panda” film with Jack Black is set for a March 8, 2024, release.

Check out the new logo sequence below.