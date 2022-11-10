Douglas McGrath, Oscar Nominee and ‘Emma’ Writer, Dies at 64

Douglas McGrath, the Oscar and Tony-nominated writer, actor and director, died Thursday in New York City. He was 64.

McGrath died of a heart attack, according to a report from the New York Times.

McGrath was born and raised in Texas before moving to New Jersery to attend Princeton.

He began his career at “Saturday Night Live,” which he joined in 1980, working alongside actors including Chevy Chase, Laurie Metcalf and Al Franken.

McGrath garnered credits on shows including “L.A. Law” and “The Steven Banks Show” before turning to feature films. His first feature screenplay credit was for “Born Yesterday,” starring Melanie Griffith, John Goodman and Don Johnson and his second, co-written with Woody Allen, was “Bullets Over Broadway,” which featured John Cusack, Dianne Wiest and Jennifer Tilly. The film earned McGrath and Allen an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.

His next project was “Emma,” an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel starring Gwyneth Paltrow in the lead role alongside Toni Collette, Alan Cumming and Ewan McGregor, which he also directed. The film saw McGrath nominated for a USC Scripter Award and a WGA award for best adapted screenplay.

He later adapted Charles Dickens’ “Nicholas Nickelby” starring Charlie Hunnam, Jamie Bell and Christopher Plummer, which he also directed, and wrote “Infamous,” which featured Daniel Craig and Sandra Bullock. He also wrote, directed and appeared in “Company Man” alongside Sigourney Weaver.

His most recent directorial project was a documentary about filmmaker Mike Nichols, which was nominated for an Emmy.

As well as writing, McGrath acted in a number of projects, including the cult TV series “Girls,” in which he played Principal Toby Cook, Woody Allen’s “Cafe Society” alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart and Steve Carell, and most recently Allen’s “Rifkin’s Festival.”

McGrath also had a long association with Broadway, and had been nominated for a Tony Award for his work on “Beautiful,” a musical about Carole King. At the time of his death, McGrath was starring in off-Broadway show “Everything’s Fine.” The autobiographical one-man show, which was directed by John Lithgow, shut down following McGrath’s death.

“It is with great sadness that we cancel the remaining performances due to the sudden death of writer and performer, Douglas McGrath,” read a statement posted on the show’s website. “The company of ‘Everything’s Fine’ was honored to have presented his solo autobiographical play. Refunds will be given to all ticket holders at your point of purchase.”

As news of McGrath’s death spread, tributes poured in from many of the individuals and organizations with which he had worked. “We’ve lost Doug McGrath. Words can’t express our grief and shock,” John Lithgow tweeted.

Singer Roseanne Cash wrote: “A heartbreaking loss. Douglas was the person you’d most like to have dinner with: charming, kind, funny, a born raconteur. My love to Jane & Henry, & to all those who loved & admired him. I include myself in that vast number.”

The Dramatists Guild also paid tribute, writing: “DG mourns the loss of playwright/librettist/screenwriter Douglas McGrath. A member of the Guild since 2014, he was perhaps best known in theatre as the bookwriter of the award-winning ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.’ May his memory be a blessing.”

McGrath is survived by his wife Jane Read Martin and his son Henry McGrath.