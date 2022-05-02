Harry Styles Gaslights Florence Pugh in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling,” Olivia Wilde’s new psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. The trailer first debuted at CinemaCon but is now available online. Pugh plays Alice, a housewife in an experimental utopian community married to Jack, who is played by Styles. Alice’s live unravels after she learns the disturbing truth behind her loving husband’s glamorous company.

Along with Pugh and Styles, the star-studded cast includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler and Nick Kroll. Wilde will also play a supporting role on top of directing the film. Though Pugh will be the main character in the film, the film is notable for marking Styles’ first lead acting role outside of “One Direction”-related content. The 28-year-old pop star, who received three nominations and one win at the 2021 Grammys for his album “Fine Line,” had a small part in 2017’s “Dunkirk.”

The official “Don’t Worry Darling” synopsis from Warner Bros. reads: “Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in paradise?”

Wilde claims that she was inspired by the likes of psychosexual thrillers “Fatal Attraction” and “Indecent Proposal” for the film. The movie is Wilde’s second directorial project after her well-received teenage comedy “Booksmart,” starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, which released in 2019. Wilde also cited “Inception,” “The Matrix” and “The Truman Show” as sources of inspiration while talking at CinemaCon. She calls the movie “a love letter to movies that push the boundaries of our imagination.”

“I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want,” Wilde said. “Not just material, tangible things… like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars. But also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” premieres in theaters Sept. 23. Watch the full trailer below.