Don Lee-Starring ‘Men of Plastic’ Sells Strongly for Showbox

“Men of Plastic,” a current comedy film starring the larger-than-life Korean American actor Don Lee (aka Ma Dong-seok) has racked up sales in 32 territories for distributor Showbox.



Lee is the star of the crime action film series that kicked off with “The Outlaws” and which was followed by “The Roundup,” this year’s biggest film in Korea with a $100 million cumulative.



“Men of Plastic” which sees Lee playing a small-time entrepreneur who sets up a mega studio in Apgujeong, the heart of Korea’s plastic surgery industry, was released in Korea last week. Produced by Lee and directed by Lim Jin-sun, it has earned $3.34 million to date and holds second place at the box office going into its second weekend.



The film was licensed to Movie Cloud for Taiwan, Purple Plan for Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Vietnam, At Entertainment for Japan, CJ ENM HK for Thailand, Eagle International for Inflight, Viva Communications for The Philippines, Lotus Pictures for Mongolia and Edko Films for Hong Kong. North American rights were licensed to Capelight, Showbox told Variety.



Lee is a former boxer and bodybuilder who was born in Korea, raised in the U.S. and returned to Korea to appear in more than 80 films where he has developed a cult following. He has had significant roles in the “Along With The Gods” hit film pair, and “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil.” Internationally, he may be best known for his starring role in breakout zombie horror film “Train to Busan” or a supporting role in Marvel’s “The Eternals.”



Lee has recently wrapped “The Roundup: No Way Out,” the third film in the “Roundup” franchise and has plunged straight into making a fourth film, “The Roundup: Punishment.”