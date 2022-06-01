Dolph Lundgren: Amber Heard Was ‘Terrific’ and ‘Very Kind’ on the ‘Aquaman 2’ Set

Dolph Lundgren has nothing but positive things to say about his experience working with Amber Heard on the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel, officially titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” The recent Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial revealed that Heard was almost replaced on the “Aquaman” sequel and that her role in the film was significantly cut back, but Heard remained in good spirits on the film’s set, according to Lundgren.

“She was great. I worked with her on the first ‘Aquaman,’ now the second one. We shot last fall in London,” Lundgren recently told Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne (via The Independent). “She’s terrific, I had a great experience with her. She’s very kind, nice to the crew, nice to everybody, just down to Earth. She had her newborn baby with her on set with the nanny which was kind of cute.”

Lundgren stars in the “Aquaman” films as King Nereus, while Heard plays his character’s daughter Mera. Heard claimed during the defamation trial last month that Warner Bros. “didn’t want to include” her in “Aquaman 2″ due to the fallout of her divorce from Depp. The actor said she was “actively scheduling timing for filming” the second “Aquaman” movie until Depp’s team called her a liar regarding her abuse claims against Depp. Heard said that “communications” about the sequel “stopped at that point” and then her role in the movie became a “a very pared-down version.”

“I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler aways, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role,” Heard said. “They just removed a bunch out.”

Reports surfaced earlier this year that Heard only appears in about 10 minutes of the “Aquaman” sequel. Lundgren’s support for Heard’s set behavior comes as the viral online petition to remove Heard from “Aquaman 2” nears 4.5 million signatures. Heard previously spoke out against the petition in 2020 prior to filming the sequel.

“Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality,” Heard said in a statement at the time. “Only the fans actually made ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Aquaman 2’ happen. I’m excited to get started next year.”

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is scheduled to hit theaters on March 17, 2023.