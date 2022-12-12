Dolly Parton, Sports Biopics and an Apocalyptic Gender Reveal Party Dominate 2022 Black List

The Black List, an annual ranking of the most popular unproduced screenplays in Hollywood, has released its 2022 rankings — a list crawling with juicy biopics about superstar singers and sports world redemption tales.

Founded by Franklin Leonard, the list surveys 300 studio executives who weigh in with the strongest screenplays to have crossed their desks over the year. An individual script must be mentioned at least six times to warrant inclusion. The year’s most popular is “Pure,” a psychological thriller that would set Gwyneth Paltrow on edge.

“Obsessed with food purity, Hannah’s trip to her sister’s destination wedding descends into madness when she contracts a mysterious foodborne illness that threatens to destroy her from within,” reads the official longline.

Other notable projects include: “Dumb Blonde,” an origin story of Dolly Parton’s rise in the male-dominated country music landscape of the ’60s, by Todd Bartels and Lou Howe; “Resurfaced,” Alyssa Ross’ examination of Olympian Michael Phelps’ search for an identity outside of the pool; “It’s Britney, Bitch,” a recent history of the life of Britney Spears, from her hair salon meltdown to the recent court victory over her conservatorship, by Cerina Aragones; and “Baby Boom,” which tackles the loathsome narcissism of gender reveal parties, in this case one that triggers the apocalypse from writer Jack Waz.

For fans of “The White Lotus” left bereft after another season has concluded, take faith in the entry “Beachwood,” which promises an edgy invasion of the 1%. “Shunned by elite society as a member of the gig economy, a sociopathic dog walker infiltrates an exclusive L.A. community with designs of reaching the top of the neighborhood’s social ladder,” reads the logline from for Briggs and Wes Watkins’ project.

Read descriptions of the the top five ranking films below, and head to the Black List for the full 2022 winners.

“Pure,” Catherine Schetina

Rep: Housefire Management, Jon Hersh

Producers: Burn Later Productions

“Court 17,” Elad Ziv

An over-the-hill tennis pro, trying to salvage her career, finds herself stuck playing the first round of the US Open over and over again against one of the top players in the world. The only way to stop the loop is to win the match, a seemingly impossible task due to how overmatched she is.

Rep: Bellevue Productions, John Zaozirny

Producers: Big Swell Productions

“Pumping Black,” Haley Bartels

A desperate cyclist and his charismatic new team doctor concoct a dangerous training program in order to win the Tour de France. But as the race progresses and jealous teammates, suspicious authorities, and the racer’s own paranoia close in, they must take increasingly dark measures to protect both his secret and his lead.

Rep: CAA (Brandon Finkelstein, Ruby Kaye, Joe Mann); Grandview (Joseph Cavalier, Sam Warren)

Producers: Mimi Cave, Shinny Penny, Sebastian Stan

“Pizza Girl,” Jean Kyoung Frazier

An 18-year-old pregnant pizza delivery girl falls into an obsession with a stay-at-home mother who is new to the neighborhood.

Rep: WME (Jill Gillett, Erica Ling, Brett Rosen); Grandview (Erick Mendoza)

Producers: Amy Lo, Indian Paintbursh, LuckyChap

“Beachwood,” Briggs Watkins and Wes Watkins

Shunned by elite society as a member of the gig economy, a sociopathic dog walker infiltrates an exclusive L.A. community with designs of reaching the top of the neighborhood’s social ladder.

Rep: Empirical Evidence (Derrick Eppich, Dan Seco)

Producers: Birchall Entertainment, David Kaplan, Empirical Evidece