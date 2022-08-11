‘Doctor Who I Am’ Documentary About BBC Time Lord Snapped Up by Kaleidoscope Film Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Award-winning Doctor Who doc “Doctor Who I Am” has been snapped up by Kaleidoscope Film Distribution, Variety can exclusively reveal.

Kaleidoscope are set to release “Doctor Who I Am” theatrically in the U.K. in October and are also repping international sales. Materials will be available to view at TIFF next month.

Marking Vanessa Yuille directorial debut, the documentary feature tells the story of the infamous 1996 “Doctor Who” TV film, which was produced during a gap in the TV series. It featured Paul McGann as the Time Lord but received disapprobation from fans, who were apparently unhappy at the suggestion the Doctor was half human, especially when he kissed his assistant Grace Holloway.

Matthew Jacobs wrote the standalone “Doctor Who” film and, in “Doctor Who I Am,” he reluctantly allows himself to be drawn back into the time period to examine the making of the production as well the reaction it inspired.

Jacobs co-directs the doc with Yuille while McGann also features in the doc alongside other members of the original cast including Eric Roberts and Daphne Ashbrook.

“In exploring this pivotal moment in the franchise’s history, Matthew unexpectedly finds himself a kindred part of this close-knit, yet vast, family of fans,” reads the logline. “This is a funny and emotionally perilous documentary, packed full of Doctor Who whimsy and celebrating a passionate, united fanbase.”

American Anorak produce with Jacobs and Yuille.

“We at Kaleidoscope are delighted to be working with Matthew and Vanessa on this fabulous film,” said Kaleidoscope CEO Spencer Pollard. “It’s a real fan piece. Festivals and distributors around the world hopefully will enjoy it as much as we did.”

Yuille said: “We’re a small movie with a big heart, and Kaleidoscope saw that right away. Teaming up with Kaleidoscope is a perfect match for us because even though we’re an American movie, they understand the Doctor Who franchise and the global reach of the fandom. They can bring our documentary from the ‘Whoniverse’ to the universe.”

Jacobs added: “Now, more than ever, we need a positive movie about Doctor Who fandom as we move towards the show’s 60th anniversary. We’re so excited Kaleidoscope, like audiences have, recognize that our documentary is essential viewing for all lovers of storytelling.”