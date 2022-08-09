‘Do Revenge’ Trailer Shows Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes Out for Vengeance in Netflix Thriller

Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes are out for vengeance in the official trailer for “Do Revenge.”

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (“Someone Great”), the gen-Z dark comedy stars Mendes (“Riverdale,” “Palm Springs”) as Drea and Hawke (“Stranger Things,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) as Eleanor, two teenage girls who work together and devise a plan to go after each other’s tormentors. Former queen bee Drea wants to get back at her ex-boyfriend for leaking her sex tape, while alt girl Eleanor is after the peer who spread a false rumor about her and made her a social pariah.

“I don’t want to make her pay,” Hawke says in the trailer. “I want to burn her to the ground.”

Starring alongside Hawke and Mendes are Alisha Boe, Austin Abrams, Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Ava Capri, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco and Paris Berelc, with a special guest appearance by “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner.

Netflix describes “Do Revenge” as a “subverted Hitchcock-ian” dark comedy. The new trailer clues viewers into exactly how that tone will present in the film, with Mendes’ character stating Hawke’s gives off some “Glenn Close in ‘Fatal Attraction’ energy.”

“No evil geniuses were harmed in the making of this picture,” Hawke teased on her Instagram on Friday about the upcoming dark comedy.

“Do Revenge” is written by Celeste Ballard and Robinson, who recently served as a writer for Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Josh Bachove serves as executive producer, while Anthony Bregman, Peter Cron and Robinson produce the Netflix film.

“Do Revenge” will hit the streamer on Sept. 16.

Watch the full trailer below.