Disney Original Documentary Buys ‘Mija,’ FX Nabs Rights to Develop Scripted Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney Original Documentary has acquired worldwide rights to “Mija,” the inspiring look at a young Latina manager who is working to change the music business. And the story may not end there for the documentary. As part of the deal, FX, which is also owned by the Walt Disney Company, will retain the rights to develop scripted content based on the film.

The pact is a sign of the way that media conglomerates are finding innovative ways to work across platforms and brands in an effort to continue to replenish their libraries of shows and movies.

“Mija,” the debut feature of Mexican American filmmaker Isabel Castro, premiered to rave reviews at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Indiewire called “Mija” a “tribute to those children of immigrants, especially those in families divided across borders,” while Variety hailed the film as “incandescent” and praised the way it “deals with heartache and vulnerability but also shimmers with joy and genuine insight.”

“Mija” will play the festival circuit throughout the spring, including runs at True/False Film Festival, Miami Film Festival and CPH: DOX. That will be followed by a theatrical run and an awards campaign before heading to Disney Plus later this year.

“We are so excited to join the Disney family,” said Castro. “We share a common belief that music can be a conduit for change, and I hope that through this music documentary, we can show unexpected, emotionally universal facets of the immigration experience.”

“Mija” was produced by Tabs Breese and Yesenia Tlahuel. It is presented by Impact Partners in association with Cinereach and The Concordia Studio Fellowship. Executive producers include Jenny Raskin, Lauren Haber, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Marni E.J. Grossman, Rahdi Taylor and Davis Guggenheim. Co-executive producers include Jenn Lee Smith, Jennifer and Jonathan Allan Soros, Adam and Melony Lewis, and Kelsey Koenig.

“We are thrilled to be working with Isabel and this talented team of filmmakers,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “‘Mija’ is a testament to the power of first generation storytelling and is a prime example of our commitment to inclusive and diverse storytelling. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to see it.”

The film is being described as a “love letter to immigrants and their children” as well as a picture that offers an “immersive look at the importance of representation in music, highlighting the social and cultural impact across all generations.”

It centers on Doris Muñoz, who at 23, began a career in music talent management, where she has passionately advocated for rising Latinx artists. Three years after she began her work, Doris meets Jacks Haupt, a promising Chicana singer, desperate to break out of her home in Dallas, Texas. The two bond over the guilt they feel over being the first American-born members of their undocumented families and the financial risks they’ve undertaken to make their dreams a reality.

“‘Mija’ beautifully captures a first-generation story and what it means for that to be a part of your identity — no matter where you’re from,” said Marjon Javadi, VP of Disney Original Documentary. “Isabel and her team accomplished the rare feat of sharing a multidimensional immigration story, utilizing music as a universal language of expression. We’re so proud to present this as a Disney Original Documentary to our global audiences on Disney Plus.”

The deal was negotiated by Cinetic Media and Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo. Castro is represented by Kate Hurwitz at Cinetic Media and by Jerry Dasti at Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo.

“Mija” was supported by the Concordia Studio Fellowship, the Sundance Institute Catalyst program, the IDA Enterprise Documentary Fund, Firelight Media, Points North Institute American Stories Documentary Fund (sponsored by CNN Films), Chicken & Egg Pictures, The Sundance Institute Documentary Fund, California Humanities, Fork Films, and the Original Voices Fellowship from NBCU Academy and NBC News Studios.