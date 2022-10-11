Disney Delays ‘Blade,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Secret Wars’ and More Marvel Movies

Disney has overhauled its film schedule, delaying the release dates for “Blade,” “Deadpool 3,” “Fantastic Four” and other major Marvel properties.

As part of the shuffle, “Blade” has moved from Nov. 3, 2023 to Sept. 6, 2024, which created a ripple on the rest of the MCU. “Deadpool 3” has relocated from Sept. 6, 2024 to Nov. 8, 2024; “Fantastic Four” has been shifted from Nov. 8, 2024 to Feb. 14, 2025; an untitled Marvel film has been pushed from Feb. 14, 2025 to Nov. 7, 2025; “Avengers: Secret Wars” has been delayed from Nov. 7, 2025 to May 1, 2026; and another untitled Marvel film set for May 1, 2026 has been removed from Disney’s calendar.

In non comic book news, Searchlight’s historical drama “Chevalier,” starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. as the musician Chevalier de Saint-Georges, will open in theaters on April 7, 2023; “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is set for May 24, 2024 and “A Haunting in Venice” is set for Sept. 15, 2023.

In the case of “Blade,” the year-long postponement is unsurprising given the recent news that Bassam Tariq exited the project, leaving the film without a director. Marvel has paused the production, which stars Mahershala Ali as the title vampire slayer, as the studio looks to hire a new director.

Given the interconnected storylines in the the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the substantial delay for “Blade” reverberated on the rest of the films in development. The next Marvel movie to hit the big screen will be “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which opens in November.