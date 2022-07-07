Disney Channel Stars Debby Ryan, Alyson Stoner, Matthew Scott Montgomery and More to Star in LGBTQ Horror Film (EXCLUSIVE)

A veritable army of Disney Channel stars are reuniting for a very un-Disney project.

Matthew Scott Montgomery (“So Random!”), Debby Ryan (“Jessie,” “The Suite Life on Deck”), Alyson Stoner (“Camp Rock,” “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,”), Kevin Chamberlin (“Jessie”), Tim Bagley (“Shake It Up!,” “Raven’s Home,”), Shayne Topp (“So Random!”) and Damien Haas (“So Random!”) have all signed on to appear in an upcoming LGBTQ+ horror thriller directed by Allisyn Snyder (“Sonny With A Chance,” “So Random!”).

Titled “Howdy, Neighbor!,” the upcoming film is written by Montgomery, and is formatted as a “screenlife” film, with all of the footage occurring on computer screens. Montgomery stars as Benjamin, a young queer millenial actor living in West Hollywood who was once a famous child actor. When a new neighbor Chase (Grant Jordon) moves across the hall and reveals himself as a fan, Benjamin begins investigating the oddly familiar man with his best friend Harley (Ryan). Aside from the former Disney Channel stars, the supporting cast also includes Sterling Sulieman, Adam Faison, Greer Grammer and Kimmy Shields.

Production for the film is expected to begin later this month. The project is financed by Watch the Footage Productions, the production company founded by Snyder and her husband, former “Kickin’ It!” actor Dylan Snyder. Watch the Footage produces with Exit Strategy, with individual producers include Allisyn Snyder, Montgomery and Exit Strategy’s Charles M. Barsamian. Dylan Snyder and Bob Morrison executive produce for Watch the Footage.

