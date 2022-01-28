Disney Taps J.P. Morgan Analyst Alexia Quadrani to Head Investor Relations

The Walt Disney Co. has named longtime J.P. Morgan media analyst Alexia Quadrani as head of investor relations.

In her new role as senior vice president, Quadrani will serve as Disney’s information liaison to the investment community and serve as a key advisor for company’s senior management team. She succeeds Lowell Singer, the Disney veteran who left the company last year.

Quadrani’s responsibilities will include expanding Disney’s relationships with sell-side and buy-side investment analysts, industry analysts, and investors worldwide. She will also provide input on Disney’s financial reporting activities, manage stock share administration, and lead ongoing engagement with the governance community and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) focused investors.

Quadrani, who was most recently served as managing director and senior analyst for J.P. Morgan’s U.S. media equity research group, will report to Disney chief finanical officer Christine McCarthy.

“Alexia is a highly skilled financial professional whose expertise as an industry analyst and strong network of relationships across the investment community make her an excellent choice to lead our investor relations team,” McCarthy said. “I am confident that Alexia’s deep knowledge of the media sector, and Disney’s business in particular, make her especially well-suited to communicate our long-term strategy and financial performance to the investor community, and I am very excited to welcome her to my team.”

Quadrani added: “It is an honor to be joining The Walt Disney Company and to be named to this role at such a dynamic time for the Company. I look forward to working with Christine, Bob Chapek and the Company’s talented investor relations team, contributing the perspective I’ve developed in my many years as a media analyst. It’s an exciting time to join Disney, with many opportunities ahead in this rapidly evolving media landscape, and I look forward to helping inform the investment community’s understanding of the Company’s results and progress on strategic initiatives.”

During her 14 years with J.P. Morgan, Quadrani’s coverage included entertainment, advertising and video game stocks. Prior to J.P. Morgan, she served as senior managing director at Bear Stearns since 1997. Quadrani has an MBA in finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a BS from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.