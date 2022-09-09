‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey Move to the Suburbs in ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

Disney has released the official trailer for the “Enchanted” sequel, “Disenchanted,” set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Nov. 24.

Six-time Academy Award-nominated star Amy Adams reprises her role as the beloved Giselle from the 2007 rom-com. Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel also return for the sequel, with Jayma Mays, Oscar Nuñez, Yvette Nicole Brown, Gabrielle Baldacchino and Maya Rudolph joining the cast.

“Disenchanted” takes place 15 years after Giselle and Robert’s happily ever after, in which the couple and Robert’s daughter Morgan (Gabrielle Baldacchino) move to the suburbs. The original “Enchanted” followed the story of Giselle, the animated princess-to-be from Andalasia who was magically transported to the real-life world of New York City, where she meets and falls in love with lawyer Robert Philip (Dempsey).

“To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting,” Dempsey told Variety in April of 2021. “We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we’re in.”

Dempsey also revealed to Variety that he will be singing for the first time in the film. “I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So bear with me,” he said. “I hope the fans embrace it. But they’ve set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting.”

“Disenchanted” is directed by Adam Shankman. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz return as the sequel’s songwriters, with Menken also composing the score. The film is produced by Adams, Barry Josephson and Barry Sonnenfield.

Watch the trailer below: