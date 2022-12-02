FilmSharks Grabs Sales Rights to Diego Dubcovsky-Produced Comedy ‘The Unexpected Joker’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks has snagged comedy “The Unexpected Joker” (“El Metodo Tangalanga”) by Mateo Bendesky, a buzzy comedy produced by prominent Argentine producer Diego Dubcovsky under his production banner, Varsovia Films.

Disney’s new theatrical distribution banner, Star Distribution, will release the film in Latin America in January 2023.

Comedy had its world premiere at Argentina’s Mar del Plata Film Festival where it first sparked interest among various sales agencies. Deal is one of many to emerge from Ventana Sur, now back in full force as an in-person event after made to go online by the pandemic.

Dubcovsky and FilmSharks have previously collaborated on Berlinale Panorama title, “The Tenth Man” (“El Rey del Once”) and “The Mystery of Happiness,” both directed by Dubcovsky’s former BD Cine partner Daniel Burman. His extensive producing career includes leading Latin directors such as Anahi Berneri, Walter Salles and Burman, whose “Lost Embrace” clinched two top prizes at the Berlinale.

“The fact that FilmSharks is responsible for representing and selling our new comedy is a joy and a pride; we know that the film is in the best hands,” said Dubcovsky.

“We are happy to work with the talent of director Mateo Bendesky and the magic hand of a gifted producer like Dubcovsky,” said FilmSharks founder-CEO, Guido Rud, who added that they have also picked up the remake rights to the comedy.

Deal was negotiated at Ventana Sur between Dubcovsky and Federico Pascua and Santiago Migdal on behalf of FilmSharks.

“I had the pleasure to distribute many of Dubcovsky’s productions; my admiration and respect for him couldn’t be greater. I love working with him again on this fresh, original and hilarious film,” remarked Pascua.

Migdal concurred: “It’s always great to find an Argentinean gem as clever and original as this title, and to represent it worldwide.”

Set in the ‘60s, “The Unexpected Joker” revolves around shy corporate employee Jorge Rizzi whose life takes an uproarious turn when he participates in a hypnosis session that rips off his inhibitions and releases his alter ego: the unbridled and seductive Doctor Tangalanga. “At first, he uses his new powers to cheer up Sixto, a convalescent friend, and later to seduce Clara, the receptionist at the sanatorium where Sixto is hospitalized. But it doesn’t take long before things go haywire.

“The Unexpected Joker” stars top Argentine talent led by Martin Piroyansky (“Permitidos,” Amazon Original “Porn & Ice Cream”), Julieta Zylberberg (“Wild Tales,” “The Tenth Man”) and Alan Sabbagh (“The Tenth Man”).