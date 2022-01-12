Diane Kruger Reveals Tarantino Didn’t Want Her to Audition for ‘Basterds’: ‘He Didn’t Believe in Me’

Diane Kruger gives one of the central performances in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” as German actress and undercover agent Bridget von Hammersmark, but it turns out she had to fight tooth and nail just to get in the audition room. During an interview on the “Reign with Josh Smith” podcast (via Insider), Kruger revealed that Tarantino refused to let her audition at first because he was not a fan of one of her movies. The actress took matters into her own hands to get the part and flew to Germany on her own money to audition.

“He auditioned everyone,” Kruger said. “He didn’t want to audition me because he saw a movie that I was in he didn’t like. So he didn’t believe in me from the get-go. Literally, the only reason he auditioned me is because there was no one left to audition.”