75th DGA Awards Set for February 2023, Key Dates Announced

The 75th Annual DGA Awards, honoring the best directors in film and television, will take place Feb. 18 next year, the Directors Guild of America announced Thursday.

The ceremony takes place three weeks ahead of the Oscars, which are set for March 12.

In addition, the guild also announced the schedule for the voting and announcements leading up to the awards for its members. The first category to be announced is theatrical feature film, which will open voting on Dec. 5 before closing voting Jan. 10, with the announcement of the five nominees taking place Jan. 11 and screenings for the five nominees will be available to DGA members starting Jan. 16 and ending Jan. 20. The first-time feature director nominees will also be announced Jan. 11, while the television, commercial and documentary feature nominees will be announced Jan. 11. All voting will take place online.

The DGA Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. View the complete schedule for voting, announcements and screenings below.

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM AWARD

– Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations opens: Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

– Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

– Announce Five Theatrical Feature Film Nominees: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

– Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Award opens: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

– Membership Screenings (or Streaming) of Five Nominated Theatrical Feature Films: Jan. 16 – Jan. 20, 2023

– Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Award: Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

TELEVISION AWARDS

– Entry Forms for TV and Commercials available online: Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

– Deadline for submitting Television and Commercials entries: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

– Online voting for Television Nominations opens: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

– Deadline to vote online for Television Nominations: Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

– Announce all Television and Commercial Nominees: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR AWARD

– Entry Form for First-Time Feature Film Director available online: Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

– Deadline for submitting First-Time Feature Film entries: Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

– Announce First-Time Feature Film Director Nominees: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

DOCUMENTARY AWARD

– Entry Form for Documentary available online: Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

– Deadline for submitting Documentary entries: Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

– Announce Documentary Nominees: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

75th ANNUAL DGA AWARDS

– Dinner Reservation Forms Available: Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

– Deadline for returning all Dinner Reservation Forms: Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

– DGA Awards Ceremony: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, The Beverly Hilton Hotel