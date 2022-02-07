British Sc-Fi Thriller ‘Deus’ Sells to Darkland Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Darkland Distribution, an imprint of U.K.’s Parkland, has picked up British sci-fi thriller “Deus.”

As well as acquiring the U.K. and North American distribution rights, Darkland will represent worldwide international sales rights to the film, described as a “provocative and thought-provoking” sci-fi thriller.

“Deus” is written and directed by British Independent Film Award winner Steve Stone, who also wrote the feature “Entity” starring Dervla Kirwan and Charlotte Riley.

“Deus” stars Claudia Black (“Farscape”) and David O’Hara (“Cowboys and Aliens”) as astronauts who are sent to investigate when a mysterious dark sphere is discovered orbiting Mars. Waking from an 8-month hibernation aboard their vessel, the Achilles, they discover the sphere is actually a blinding light from which one word is repeatedly transmitted in over four thousand languages: God.

“The stunned and frightened crew face a series of bewildering questions,” reads the synopsis. “Will their encounter with ‘God’ drag them to the edge of insanity? Will the Achilles’crew be the ﬁrst humans in history to retrieve proof of God’s existence? If so, what does this mean for science, for them, and for humankind?”

Phil Davis (“Vera Drake”) also stars in the film, which is produced by Thomas Mattinson (“Macbeth”) and Alan Latham (“Solis”).

“We’re delighted to be working with Darkland Distribution,” Latham said in a statement.

Tom Stewart, director of distribution for Parkland Entertainment added: “We’re really excited to be working closely with the producers to both release across the U.K., Eire, U.S. & Canada and for our international team to representing worldwide sales at this year’s European Film Market.”