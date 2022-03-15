Denis Villeneuve: ‘Dune: Part 2’ Script ‘Mostly Finished,’ More IMAX Footage Planned

Denis Villeneuve is planning to go even bigger in “Dune: Part 2” than he did in the 2021 first installment. Speaking to Collider, the director confirmed that the screenplay for his anticipated “Dune” sequel is “mostly” finished. Villeneuve and cinematographer Greig Fraser shot several sequences in “Dune” using IMAX cameras, and they will do so again in “Dune: Part 2” to a hopefully even larger degree.

“Greig Fraser and I, we fell in love with this format, and definitely there will be — even probably more — IMAX footage in this movie. Definitely,” the director said.

“The screenplay is finished mostly, but it’s always a work in progress,” Villeneuve added about the sequel. “It’ll be a work in progress until final cut, but I will say it’s solidified. I have a script in my hands. We are in prep right now.. My crew, we are in full prep for the movie.”

Villeneuve was finishing the “Dune: Part 2” script while on the Oscar circuit for “Dune,” which is nominated for 10 Academy Awards. Although Villeneuve missed out in the director category, he’s still in the running for Oscars thanks to the film’s best picture and adapted screenplay nominations.

“With the awards seasons, it’s tricky,” Villeneuve said about balancing “Dune” awards press with “Dune: Part 2” screenwriting. “My brain is like, it’s like two parts of my brain that don’t connect together…And I’m not complaining.”

“Dune: Part 2” will reunite Villeneuve with cast members Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. In talks to join the cast are Florence Pugh, who is in final negotiations to play Princess Irulan, and “Elvis” actor Austin Butler, who is in early conversations to play Baron Vladimir Harkonnen’s sadistic nephew and heir Feyd-Rautha.

“Dune” grossed nearly $400 million globally despite opening in the U.S. in theaters and streaming via HBO Max at the same time. The film is now available to stream on HBO Max.