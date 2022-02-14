‘Deep Water’ Teaser Trailer: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas’ Erotic Thriller Debuts on Hulu in March

The first trailer for Adrian Lyne’s erotic psychological thriller “Deep Water” has debuted, bringing with it confirmation that the movie will go straight to streaming with a Hulu release next month. The movie, based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith, stars Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas as a married couple who play twisted mind games with each other. The supporting cast includes Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard and Michael Braun, among others.

The official synopsis for “Deep Water” from Hulu reads: “The film takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.”

“Deep Water” was originally set up at 20th Century Fox before the Disney-Fox merger. It had most recently been slated to open on Jan. 14, 2022 before Disney pulled the title from the release calendar toward the end of last year. Before it was removed, there was some industry skepticism about “Dark Water” given the curiously minimal promotion — not a trailer nor a featured image — for a film that was supposed to bow in a month.

The movie marks a return for Lyne, a master of the erotic thriller thanks to his work on films such as “9½ Weeks,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Indecent Proposal,” and “Unfaithful.” Lyne was nominated for best director at the Oscars thanks to “Fatal Attraction.” His 2002 directorial effort “Unfaithful,” which earned Diane Lane an Oscar nomination for best actress, was his last feature film credit until now. Lyne’s other films include “Jacob’s Ladder” and “Flashdance.”

“Deep Water” is set to stream March 18 on Hulu. Watch the first trailer for the erotic drama in the video below.