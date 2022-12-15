‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation in the Works From Kojima Productions

Another massively popular video game is getting the big-screen treatment. This time, it’s Hideo Kojima’s action game “Death Stranding.”

Kojima Productions has partnered with Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios to develop and produce the film, based on the 2019 video game from Kojima. This will be the first feature from Kojima Productions, and it will introduce new elements and characters into the “Death Stranding” world.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios,” said Kojima. “This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing ‘Death Stranding’ to the big screen.”

The original game “challenges players to reconnect a fractured society after the cataclysmic ‘Death Stranding’ event. This has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. Carrying the disconnected remnants of humanity’s future in his hands, players embody Sam Bridges as he embarks on a mission to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America.” It featured an all-star cast with Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro and Margaret Qualley.

“Death Stranding” has sold more than five million copies worldwide, and it won best game direction, score/music and performance for Mikkelsen out of nine total nominations at the 2019 Game Awards. Executive producers on the film include Kojima and Lebovici, via their production companies, and Kojima Production U.S. and Allan Ungar. Hammerstone Studios is fully financing the film.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to partner with brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation,” said Lebovici, who exective produced this year’s horror hit “Barbarian.” “Unlike other big budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic ‘Hideo Kojima’ production.”

Last week, Kojima announced that a “Death Stranding 2” game was in development at the 2022 Video Game Awards.