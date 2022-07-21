Disney+ Adds R-Rated ‘Deadpool’ Films, ‘Logan’ to Streaming Service

In a move that will have subscribers lunging for the parental controls, Disney+ announced that “Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2” and “Logan” will be joining the streaming service. The very, very R-rated superhero flicks will make their debut on July 22, dramatically ratcheting up the amount of blood splatter and the number of f-bombs currently available on Disney+.

The Marvel movies were produced by 20th Century Fox as part of that studio’s licensing deal for the X-Men characters. They fall under the Disney umbrella after the company acquired much of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019 for $71.3 billion. But Disney was initially wary of putting adult-oriented content on Disney+, preferring to put nothing with a rating above PG-13 on the family-skewing service. Both “Deadpool” films center on a fourth-wall-breaking mercenary, while “Logan” follows an aging Wolverine on one last hurrah.

Disney+ gained 7.9 million paid customers in the first three months of 2022, bringing its global total to 137.7 million. That impressive figure comes as other streaming rivals such as Netflix have lost subscribers. But the service has faced headwinds. Last month, Disney lost out to the Viacom18 group in its bid to retain streaming and television rights to the Indian Premier League for the next five years, which analysts think could lead to subscriber losses.

The additions of “Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2,” and “Logan” make Disney+ the unrivaled destination for all things superhero. The company not only offers all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but it has augmented those offerings by launching streaming shows centered on characters such as Loki, Hawkeye, the Scarlet Witch and Vision.

In announcing the addition of the Deadpool films and Wolverine’s darkest adventure, Disney said “subscribers are invited to revisit their parental controls settings to ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.” In other words, adjust them or be prepared for some awkward dinner table conversations.