Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine and Deadpool ‘Hate Each Other’ in ‘Deadpool 3’: ‘I’m Going to Punch Him in the Head a Lot’

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine are coming face to face in the upcoming “Deadpool 3,” but don’t expect the two superheroes to hit it off as friends. During a recent appearance on the “Empire Film Podcast,” Jackman said that Wolverine and Deadpool “hate each other” and teased their dynamic in the upcoming sequel, which will mark both characters’ first official outing in the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“How do I categorize it?” Jackman said when asked about the dynamic. “Ten being really close, zero being the reality: we’re zero; we’re opposites, hate each other.”

“I’m just talking from my perspective,” Jackman added. “[Logan is] frustrated by him [and] wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot.”

Other details about Jackman’s return as Wolverine remain under wraps. The actor previously teased that whatever happens in “Deadpool 3” will not interfere with the events of “Logan,” the 2017 tentpole that served as the actor’s swan song as Wolverine and even killed off the character in the end.

“It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman told SiriusXM of his return. “Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So, I don’t have to screw with the ‘Logan’ timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”

Jackman spoke exclusively to Variety in October about his excitement over playing Wolverine once more. “A little part of me now thinks I’d be better at it,” he said. “Is that arrogance of age or something? Wolverine’s a tortured character — more tortured than me. But I always get the feeling of him being comfortable in his own skin. And I feel more comfortable in my own skin now, even though it’s messier.”

“Deadpool 3” is gearing up for a May 2023 production start. The film is set to open in theaters on Nov. 8, 2024 from Disney.