DCTV Opens Firehouse Documentary Cinema in September (EXCLUSIVE)

DCTV’s new documentary-dedicated theater, “Firehouse: DCTV’s Cinema for Documentary Film,” will open its doors Sept. 23. Located in DCTV’s historic Chinatown firehouse building in New York, the nonprofit theater will begin its opening week with an exclusive screening of Abigail Disney and Kathleen Hughes’ “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales.”

“I’m so excited that my new documentary, ‘The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,’ will kick off the opening of DCTV’s Firehouse Cinema,” Disney said in a statement. “I can’t wait to meet the first audiences who will be enjoying and shaping this vital new addition to New York City’s arthouse film scene.”

In addition to “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,” Firehouse will also run such documentaries as Reid Davenport’s “I Didn’t See You There” and Nina Menkes’ “Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power,” which premiere Sept. 30 and Oct. 21 respectively.

“The documentary form continues to evolve in new and exciting ways,” said director of programming Dara Messinger. “The work we screen at Firehouse will showcase a plethora of perspectives that challenge power, and ways of seeing and understanding.”

Firehouse will host specialty programming year-round, including evenings this fall with documentary filmmakers Laura Poitras, Barbara Kopple, Stanley Nelson, Sky Hopinka, Jem Cohen and Jessica Kingdon, among others.

To celebrate DCTV’s 50-year history, Firehouse will also feature a “DCTV @ 50” repertory series that covers DCTV’s productions around the world and showcases the early work of founders and veteran filmmakers Jon Alpert and Keiko Tsuno.

Additional programming highlights include partnerships with Vimeo, Brooklyn Filmmaking Collective and IDA.