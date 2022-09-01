DC Fandome Not Returning for Fall 2022

The DC FanDome virtual event will not be held this fall, Variety has confirmed.

First established in 2020 during the height of the COVID pandemic, DC FanDome was a virtual event that showcased upcoming projects for DC films, with the two conferences held so far showing off trailers for anticipated projects like “The Batman,” “The Snyder Cut” and “Peacemaker” and dropping news about developing films and series.

According to a statement from Warner Bros. Discovery, the company decided not to produce a FanDome this year in response to the return of in-person events, instead planning to announce news out of various comic conventions around the world.

“With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022,” DC’s statement reads.

The news follows the DC presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con this July, where Warner Bros. showed off two films during the hourlong panel: Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam,” set to release this October, and “Shazam” sequel “Fury of the Gods,” which recently got delayed to 2023. Many of DC’s upcoming films are mired with controversy that make them difficult for Warner Bros. to promote, particularly next year’s “The Flash,” which has been overshadowed by the erratic behavior and legal troubles of star Ezra Miller. The other film on DC’s 2023 slate, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” has also been overshadowed by the ugly court case co-star Amber Heard was involved in this year with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, and the resulting harassment campaign and online bullying directed towards her.

The decision not to host FanDome also comes during a period of transition for DC at Warner Bros. Discovery, with the company attempting to find a producer to oversee film and television at the company, in a role similar to Marvel Studio’s Kevin Feige at Disney. Dan Lin, producer of “The Lego Batman Movie,” is reportedly in contention for the gig. Other shakeups affecting DC at the moment include restructuring efforts at the company’s streamer HBO Max, which has lead to the axing of the “Batgirl” film and the shelving on in development projects like animated series “Batman: Caped Crusader.”