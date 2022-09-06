DC Chief Job Still Open After Dan Lin, Warner Bros. Discovery End Negotiations

Veteran producer Dan Lin (“The Lego Movie”) is no longer in contention for the highly contested position at Warner Bros. Discovery running the company’s film and TV adaptations of DC Comics, Variety has confirmed with sources familiar with the situation.

Lin had been in negotiations for the job in August, amid a flurry of coverage surrounding WBD CEO David Zaslav’s controversial decision to cancel the HBO Max release of the DC adaptation “Batgirl” and his desire to find a Kevin Feige-like executive to marshal the studio’s disparate DC projects into a cohesive storytelling universe. Lin comes with several important bona fides, including an intimate familiarity with the source material and experience guiding a global franchise in the “Lego” movies.

One sticking point in talks was Lin’s desire for WBD to acquire a stake in his production company, Rideback, which would have continued on had Lin taken on the DC role. Terms, however, could not be reached, and Lin and WBD agreed to part ways.

As Variety reported, Lin was not the only individual in contention for the DC job, and initial reports of his commitment to taking on the role were perhaps overly enthusiastic given his ongoing commitment to Rideback.

WBD, meanwhile, is continuing its search. Insiders say there is no immediate urgency to fill the job, as Warner Bros. studio chiefs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy are seen as adept stewards of the current slate of DC projects.

Spokespeople for Warner Bros. Discovery and Lin declined to comment.