David O. Russell’s Latest Film Titled ‘Amsterdam,’ Reveals First Look at Taylor Swift and Christian Bale

David O. Russell’s latest film has finally come into focus, revealing the title “Amsterdam” and a Nov. 4 release date at CinemaCon.

Led by John David Washington, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale, the period piece was described as an “original romantic crime epic,” according to Disney executive Tony Chambers, who presented the film to the convention of American movie theater owners on Wednesday.

Releasing under the 20th Century Studios label, little has been known about the project from the director of “Silver Linings Playbook” and “The Fighter” except its sprawling cast — which includes Taylor Swift, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Michael Shannon and Robert De Niro.

“Amsterdam” occupies a quirky and mysterious world in the 1930s, where the leading trio of Bale, Robbie and Washington “find themselves at the center of one of the most secret plots in American history.”

Rocking facial scars and wild hair, Bale’s character looks notably softer than the gritty figures Russell usually loves to make him play. A brunette Robbie and besuited Washington round out the trio nicely, as they face escalating danger (and plenty of drinking and dancing tossed in).

Swift surfaces as a mourning daughter, breaking down into tears before her father’s body as Rock looks on.

“You have a dead white man in a box. It’s not even a coffin, it has no lid,” Rock says as Swift sobs. “You know who’s going to get in trouble? The Black men.”

Additional cast includes Timothy Olyphant, Alessandro Nivola, Matthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough and Mike Myers.