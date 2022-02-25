David Lynch Condemns Putin: ‘All This Death and Destruction Will Come Back to Visit You’

David Lynch used his daily weather report on YouTube to send a stern and emotionally charged message to Vladimir Putin amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lynch has not directed a full-length project since Showtime’s 2017 limited series “Twin Peaks: The Return,” but he’s stayed connected to fans through his David Lynch Theater video project on YouTube. Lynch told Putin it’s inevitable that “death and destruction” will come for him because “what you sow you shall reap.”

“Mr. Putin, we are as human beings charged as to how we treat our fellow man,” Lynch said. “And there is a law of nature, a hard and fast law for which there are no loopholes and no escaping it, and this law is what you sow you shall reap. And right now Mr. Putin you are sowing death and destruction. It’s all on you. The Ukrainians didn’t attack your country. You went in and attacked their country. All this death and destruction is going to come back and visit you, and in this big picture we are involved in, there is an infinite amount of time, life after life after life, for you to reap what you are sowing.”

“My advice to you is save yourself, save the Ukrainians, save this world,” Lynch told Putin. “Start getting along with your neighbors. Start building friendships. We are a world family. There is no room for this kind of absurdity anymore. Get with it. Stop this attack. Let’s work together so all the countries of this world can come up in peace and get along with each other. Let’s solve the problems we’ve got together. Let’s get real! Everyone.”

While Lynch has no official projects confirmed at this time, rumor has it he’s been working on a new limited series for quite some time now. Variety reported earlier this month that Lynch was cast in a small supporting role in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming autobiographical drama “The Fabelmans.” His role in Spielberg’s new film remains a closely guarded secret.

Watch Lynch’s full weather report for Friday, Feb. 25 in the video below.