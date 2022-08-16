David Harewood Boards Karen Bryson’s Directorial Debut ‘Monochromatic’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

“Supergirl” star David Harewood has boarded Karen Bryson’s directorial debut “Monochromatic” as an executive producer, Variety can exclusively reveal.

Bryson, who played Elinor Stone in Zack Snyder’s “Justice League,” was awarded the Goldfinch Female First Flights Short Film Fund to make the project.

“Monochromatic” tells the story of a young girl of color set in 1970s London. The film “shares a story of the inevitable moment a six-year-old girl realises the world operates with bias when it comes to the color of her skin,” reads the logline.

Bryson used real footage of a 1977 National Front March in the short, which is set to premiere this year.

“My aim for ‘Monochromatic’ is to hold a mirror up, inviting an audience to ask questions of themselves,” Bryson said in a statement. “It touches on the concept of nurture, what we see and hear, consciously or unconsciously shape who we are, how we view the world and subsequently our own biases.”

Tristan Chenais is director of photography on the project while Shakyra Dowling produced alongside Lorraine Bhattachary (“Love Sarah”). Kenedy McCallam Martin and Stephanie Levi John star.

Harwood reportedly loved the project “right from conception” and agreed to executive produce. He joins Rajita Shah, a BAFTA Breakthrough participant, who also executive produces “Monochromatic.”

Bryson, who was named an MBE for services to drama in the Queen’s 2017 Birthday Honours list, has appeared in dramas including “Shameless,” “White Wall” and “Black Narcissus.” She narrated documentary series “1000 Years a Slave.” Most recently she starred as Leonora Hale in the third season of BBC series “The Split.”