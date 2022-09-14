David Harbour to Star in Sony’s ‘Gran Turismo’ Video Game Adaptation

David Harbour will star in Sony and PlayStation Productions’ upcoming video game adaptation “Gran Turismo,” which will be directed by Neill Blomkamp, the filmmaker behind sci-fi hits like “District 9,” “Elysium” and “Chappie.”

The film will be released on Aug. 11, 2023. The “Gran Turismo” video games are a series of racing games that date back to 1997, with the most recent entry, “Gran Turismo 7,” launching in March 2022. In total, the “Gran Turismo” franchise has sold more than 80 million copies worldwide.

The movie’s logline is as follows: “Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.”

Jason Hall and Zach Baylan wrote the screenplay, with PlayStation Production’s Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti producing. “Gran Turismo” video game creator Kazunori Yamauchi and Hall are executive producing.

“As one of PlayStation’s longest standing and most beloved franchises, it’s great to be partnering with Columbia Pictures again to bring ‘Gran Turismo’ to life in an exciting way. We can’t wait for audiences to see Neill’s vision of this inspiring true story of gamer turned professional race car driver,” said Qizilbash.

Harbour most recently appeared as Jim Hopper in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 5 and will return for the final Season 5. Last weekend, he was also revealed to be starring in Marvel’s team-up film “Thunderbolts,” reprising his “Black Widow” superhero Red Guardian. He’ll also star in Universal’s holiday thriller “Violent Night” and HBO’s “My Dentist’s Murder Trial.” He is repped by WME, Relevant PR and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.