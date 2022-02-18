David Brenner, Editor on ‘Justice League,’ ‘Independence Day’ and More, Dies at 59

David Brenner, an Oscar-winning film editor who worked on dozens of films like “Justice League,” “Independence Day,” “Born on the Fourth of July” and more, died on Thursday, Variety has confirmed. He was 59.

“He was an extraordinary editor and a loving, compassionate family man. In an effort to support David’s family during this terrible time, Lightstorm Entertainment has created this GoFundMe account. More important than any financial assistance this may provide, it’s an opportunity to let his wife Amber and his children Annie, Haider, and Sasha know how many other lives David touched,” the American Cinema Editors said in a statement.

In 1990, Brenner won the Academy Award for film editing with director Oliver Stone’s “Born on the Fourth of July,” starring Tom Cruise. He shared the award with editor John Hutshing.

More recently, Brenner worked on DC Comics films like “Justice League,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and “Man of Steel.” He’s credited with trimming down “Batman v Superman” to its theatrical cut of two hours and 31 minutes. After the superhero film hit theaters, an “ultimate edition” of the film released with 31 minutes of additional footage.

Brenner was in post production on James Cameron’s long-awaited, sci-fi sequel “Avatar 2,” which is scheduled to release in theaters on Dec. 16. He was also tapped to edit “Avatar 3,” which shot simultaneously and is set on Dec. 20, 2024.

More to come…