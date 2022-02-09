Dave Chappelle Helped Kill Affordable Housing Plan After Threatening to Pull His Businesses

Dave Chappelle helped kill plans for an affordable housing development in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio, the Dayton Daily News reports. The comedian appeared at a council meeting this week and threatened to pull several businesses he’s developing for Yellow Springs if the town moved forward with the affordable housing development. Along with his company, Iron Table Holdings LLC, Chappelle is reportedly launching a restaurant called the Firehouse Eatery and a comedy club named Live From YS in the town.

“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you,” Chappelle said at the council meeting. “You look like clowns. I am not bluffing, I will take it all off the table.”

According to the Dayton Daily News, Yellow Springs was working with Oberer Homes on a new development project of single-family homes, duplexes, and townhouses of which 1.75 acres would be set aside for more affordable housing. Chappelle joined other residents of the Yellow Springs community in opposing the plan. The council nixed the affordable housing component of the plan and agreed to construct 143 single-family homes with a starting price of approximately $300,000.

In a story on the development project published last December, Yellow Spring News (via Rolling Stone) reported that Chappelle lives close to the proposed location for the housing units. The comedian and other local residents who opposed the development “raised concerns over increased traffic, a lack of sidewalks and the general setup of the development.”

Chappelle said at a December council meeting that he was “adamantly opposed” to the plan, adding, “I’ve invested millions of dollars in town. If you push this thing through, what I’m investing in is no longer applicable. I would say that Oberer can buy all of this property from me if they want to be your benefactor because I will no longer want to.”

Variety has reached out to Chappelle’s representatives for further comment.