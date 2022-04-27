‘Dashcam’ Trailer: Controversial COVID Horror Movie Follows an Anti-Vaxxer Under Attack

“Dashcam,” the divisive horror movie from Rob Savage and Blumhouse, has revealed a trailer ahead of its release in theaters and on demand on June 3.

Per the official synopsis, “At the start of the pandemic, an indulgent and self-deluded livestreaming improv musician abandons L.A. for London, steals her ex-band mate’s car, and makes the wrong decision to give a ride to an elderly woman who is not what she seems.”

The found footage horror about a “noxious pandemic denier who flouts all contagion-prevention protocols” is produced by Jason Blum and Douglas Cox, while executive producers include Savage, Gemma Hurley, Jed Shepherd and Ryan Turek. Annie Hardy stars alongside Amar Chadha-Patel, Angela Enahoro and Seylan Baxter.

“Dashcam” follows Savage’s 2020 effort “Host,” another pandemic-set horror about six friends who hire a medium to hold a seance via Zoom call.

Variety’s review out of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was a Midnight Madness selection, was mixed and touched on the film’s controversy.

“[The] over-the-top ‘Dashcam’ feels longer than the bare 66 minutes it logs pre-final credits. It’s a clever stunt — still, not so clever that it can’t wear out its welcome,” wrote Dennis Harvey.

As no cinematographer is credited, the movie was shot by Savage and cast members on iPhones — yielding a result Variety deemed both “fun and fatiguing.”

“That looser format brings mixed rewards,” Harvey wrote. “However, as ‘Dashcam’ trades ‘Host’s’ genuine creepiness for an in-ya-face hash of broad political satire, supernatural menace and near-incessant physical peril often rendered incoherent by the handheld camerawork.”

Watch the trailer below.