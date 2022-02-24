Darren Mann Joins Morgan Freeman in ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’

Darren Mann, a heat-seeking actor from the indie world, has been cast opposite Morgan Freeman in the upcoming film “The Minute You Wake Up Dead.”

From director Michael Mailer, Mann joins Freeman, Cole Hauser (“Yellowstone”) and Jamie Alexander (“Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Loki”) in the project, billed as a neo-noir thriller. It follows a stockbroker in a small southern town who gets involved in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor, which leads to multiple murders. Timothy Holland wrote the screenplay, and Milestone Studios is handling production finance and sales.

Mann broke out in the 2018 drama “Giant Little Ones,” an official selection of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. His performance as a closeted teen earned him the 2019 Leo Award (one of three), given to the best in film and television in British Columbia.

He most recently starred in IFC’s “Embattled” as a high-school prodigy who steps into the MMA cage to fight his father, played by Stephen Dorff. His first major role was came via “Hello Destroyer,” about the fallout from extreme violence in the hockey arena. He’s also appeared as Luke Chalfant in the Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Mann’s upcoming credits include the final season of TNT’s “Animal Kingdom,” as well as the indie “Breakwater.” In the latter, he’ll star opposite Dermot Mulroney and Mena Suvari in a story of a young ex-con who risks his newfound freedom to track down the estranged daughter of a fellow inmate, unknowingly bringing her past straight to her doorstep.

Mann is repped by Coronel Group, Paradigm, Webster Talent and Hilary Hansen PR.