Daniel Radcliffe’s ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Movie to Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Get ready to crank up that polka music. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” the upcoming Roku original film starring Daniel Radcliffe as the beloved parody musician, will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film will screen Sept. 8, TIFF’s opening night, as the first film in the festival’s annual Midnight Madness programming series. The other films set for Midnight Madness screenings include Ti West’s “X” prequel “Pearl,” anthology horror film “V/H/S 99,” “The Blackening” from director Tim Story, “The People’s Joker” from Vera Drew, “Project Wolf Hunting” by Kim Hongsun, “Sick” by John Hyams, “Sisu” by Jalmari Helander and “Venus” by Jaume Balagueró, all of which will make their world premieres. The programming series will close with the Canadian premiere of “Lenore Will Never Die,” from Filipina filmmaker Martika Ramierez Escobar.

“Weird” is directed by Eric Appel, who co-wrote the film with Yankovic himself. Produced by Funny or Die and Tango, the film tells a mostly fictionalized version of how Yankovic rose to become one of the most famous parody artists alive, spoofing the tropes of biopics by portraying the artist’s life story as far more scandalous than it was in reality.

In addition to former “Harry Potter” star Radcliffe as Yankovic, the film also features Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna and Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey. Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson play the “Eat It” and “White & Nerdy” singer’s parents, while Rainn Wilson plays radio broadcaster Dr. Demento, who helped bring Yankovic to the mainstream by broadcasting his music on his program.

Toronto International Film Festival will run will run Sept. 8-18. “Weird” will premiere on the Roku Channel Nov. 4.