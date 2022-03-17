Daniel Radcliffe Says No to ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Movie: ‘Not Interested Right Now’

Daniel Radcliffe reunited with Emma Watson and Rupert Grint earlier this year for HBO Max’s “Harry Potter” reunion special, but don’t expect the trio to get back in front of the camera for a “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” film adaptation — at least not in the immediate future. Radcliffe told The New York Times that a “Cursed Child” movie is “not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

“This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore,” Radcliffe said of signing up for the HBO Max “Harry Potter” reunion. “I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of ‘Potter’ okay and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”

Radcliffe added, “I’m never going to say never, but the ‘Star Wars’ guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

Buzz for a “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” film adaptation skyrocketed last fall after “Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Chambers of Secret” director Chris Columbus told Variety that he’s eager to reunite Watson, Radcliffe and Grint in a film version of the play.

“Cursed Child,” written by Jack Thorne from a story co-created by J.K. Rowling, is set 19 years after the final “Harry Potter” book and focuses on an adult Harry, who now works at the Ministry of Magic, and his son, Albus Severus Potter, who is attending Hogwarts for the first time.

“It’s a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles,” Columbus said. “It’s a small fantasy of mine.”

Watson said in a British Vogue interview published in January that she’d “definitely” return for a second reunion in another 20 years. Many fans said at the time they were hoping a second reunion would be the “Cursed Child” movie.