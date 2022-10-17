Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc Is ‘Obviously’ Queer in ‘Knives Out,’ Confirms Rian Johnson

The knives aren’t the only things that are out in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Benoit Blanc, the protagonist detective of the “Knives Out” franchise played by Daniel Craig, is officially queer, according to writer-director Rian Johnson. While a brief scene and cameo in “Glass Onion” heavily implies Benoit’s sexual orientation, Johnson outright confirmed the character detail at a press conference for the sequel at the London Film Festival (via Entertainment Weekly).

“Yes, he obviously is,” Johnson said when asked if Benoit is queer due to a scene in “Glass Onion” in which he has a live-in male lover.

The actor who plays Benoit’s lover will remain unspoiled in this post, but Johnson said of the casting, “There’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.”

Daniel Craig added, “No spoilers [but] who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

Craig debuted as Benoit in the original “Knives Out,” which grossed $311 million at the worldwide box office and earned Johnson an Oscar nomination for original screenplay. Netflix picked up the rights to two sequels, the first of which stars Craig opposite franchise newcomers Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Dave Bautista.

“I went away to work with an accent coach for three or four months before we started shooting,” Craig told Empire magazine earlier this year about stepping back into Benoit’s shoes. “I’d forgotten the accent, and I didn’t want to do a pastiche. I wanted to make it as grounded and as anchored in reality as possible.”

“Glass Onion” world premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman raved, “Part of what made ‘Knives Out’ great is that, for all the doubling-back ingenuity of its mystery plot, there was a teasing humanity to it. We saw the clash and bite of ego in each character. In ‘Glass Onion,’ Johnson ups the ante on that as well.”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” opens in theaters on Nov. 23 for one week only before becoming available to stream on on Netflix starting Dec. 23.