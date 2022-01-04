Daniel Craig, Barbara Broccoli, Paul Greengrass Lead Entertainment Industry Figures Honored by the Queen

Some of the U.K. entertainment industry’s best-known names have been awarded the country’s highest honors by the Queen.

Bond star Daniel Craig was honored alongside longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson (pictured above with Craig) on the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

Craig, who lives in the U.S., was honored on the ‘overseas and international list’ making him a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) – the very same honor the fictional 007 holds in the books. Craig was awarded his CMG for services to film and theater.

Broccoli and Wilson, meanwhile, were awarded CBEs (which stands for Commanders of the Order of the British Empire) for services to film, drama, philanthropy and skills alongside director Paul Greengrass (“Bourne” trilogy), who received his for services to the arts, and author Anthony Horowitz (the “Alex Rider” series) for services to literature.

Also picking up a CBE on New Year’s day were the National Theatre’s executive director and joint chief executive Lisa Burger, for services to the arts, distinguished news anchor Moira Stuart for services to media and chairman of Sony Music Group Rob Stringer for services to music and charity.

Among those also receiving honors from the Queen were actors Joanna Lumley (“Absolutely Fabulous”) and Vanessa Redgrave (“Atonement”), both of whom received damehoods, the Queen’s highest honor for women.

Lumley received hers for services to drama, entertainment and charitable causes while Redgrave received hers for services to drama. The women will now be known in the U.K. and Dame Joanna Lumley and Dame Vanessa Redgrave.

Meanwhile “Excalibur” director John Boorman, “Pressure” director Horace Ové and Sadler’s Wells Theatre artistic director and chief executive Alistair Spalding all received knighthoods, for services to film, media and dance, respectively. They will know be styled Sir John Boorman, Sir Horace Ové and Sir Alistair Spalding.

Those who were honored with an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in this year’s honors included singer and actor Pauline Black for services to entertainment, theatrical production and costume designer Leslie Brotherston for services to dance and theater, ITV’s director of production Sally Debonnaire for services to television and voluntary services to skills through ScreenSkills, actor Nitin Ganatra (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”) for services to drama and “Coronation Street” actor Bill Roache for services to drama and charity.

Also awarded OBEs were Pinewood Group’s director of corporate affairs for services to business and to the British film industry and Greg Childs, editorial director of The Children’s Media Conference, for services to international trade and children’s media.

Television presents Kate Garroway and Margherita Taylor were both awarded MBEs (Members of the Order of the British Empire) for services to broadcasting and, in Taylor’s case, also for services to diversity.

Recipients of CBEs, OBEs and MBEs are entitled to use the letters after their names.