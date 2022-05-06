Daniel Brühl, Riccardo Scamarcio, Volker Bruch to Star in Stefano Mordini Motorsport Feature ‘2 Win’

Daniel Brühl (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), Riccardo Scamarcio (“John Wick 2”) and Volker Bruch (“Babylon Berlin”) are set to star in motorsport thriller “2 Win.”

Directed by Stefano Mordini (“The Players”), the film is inspired by true events that occurred during the fierce rivalry between Germany (Audi) and Italy (Lancia) at the 1983 Rally World Championships.

HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales, which will kick off at Cannes.

“It’s a real David vs. Goliath story where Italian flare, cheek and imagination battle against the engineering prowess and perfection of the Germans in a race to the finish,” reads the logline.

In the film, Brühl will play Roland Gumpert who is competing with Cesare Fiorio (Scamarcio) to win the 1983 Rally World Championships. Fiorio is almost certain to lose but thanks to ingenuity and cunning he rises to the challenge, partly thanks to his unusual team including a team doctor and driver Walter Rohl (Bruch), who will only agree to drive the races he likes.

The screenplay was written by Filippo Bologna (“Perfect Strangers”) together with Mordini and Scamarcio. It will be the auteur’s first English language feature film.

“2 Win” will go into production later this month in Europe, with shooting to take place on location in Italy and Greece, including some of the real-life spots where events took place, such as the Lancia office and the Balocco Test Track

Lebowski is producing the film with Recorded Picture Company and Metropolitan Films co-producing. Rai is the Italian distributor. It is produced by Jeremy Thomas together with Scamarcio.

“’2 Win’ is the story of a duel,” said Scamarcio. “The story of a friendship, of a rivalry. To win or to lose, willing to risk everything.”

Thomas said: “This human and mechanical rivalry, with a desire to win on one’s own terms, will thrill audiences worldwide.”

HanWay Films managing director Gabrielle Stewart added: “It is exciting to have Scamarcio and Mordini team up once again on ‘2 Win.’ They have real passion as a creative partnership. Their energy and kinetic vision for the film is irresistible and will bring to life the colourful dynamic world around the 1983 world rally championship with all its larger-than-life characters.”