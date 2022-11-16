Danice Woodley to Lead Participant Media’s New People and Culture Department as Executive Vice President (EXCLUSIVE)

Participant has formed a people and culture department that will operate with Danice Woodley at the helm of continued efforts to facilitate an inclusive workplace and produce equitable content.

The new department is a product of merging Participant’s former human resources and culture and values departments, which Woodley is being promoted to lead as executive vice president. Woodley will now report to Participant COO Gabriel Brakin.

“Participant is an excellent company to work for, with an unflagging commitment to impact and equity as central to our work and a genuine, core tenet of our mission and purpose,” Woodley said. “With the creation of this new department, we will powerfully reaffirm this commitment to our core principles, as we build a team that empowers and supports a diverse, inclusive, equitable workforce that continues to produce some of the most successful, impactful, and inspiring content in the industry today.”

Woodley’s tenure at Participant exceeds eight years. Since December 2020, she has served as senior vice president of organizational culture and inclusion, for which she was responsible for overseeing the company’s implementation of diversity initiatives in all areas from employee recruitment to vendor diversity. Prior to that, the Harvard Law School alumna operated as Participant’s senior vice president of business and legal affairs.

“Danice’s commitment to this vital work has been a driving inspiration for everyone at Participant, from the people who work at the company to our partners in both storytelling and impact campaigning,” said Participant CEO David Linde. “It’s a joy to see her assume this new role and tremendously exciting for everyone at the company to continue to work and grow with her and the team.”

The global media company is responsible for titles like director Laura Poitras’ upcoming documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” and the Netflix docuseries “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.” Participant has previously collaborated with Steven Spielberg, Alfonso Cuarón, George Clooney and other award-winning talent.