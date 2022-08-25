Warner Bros. Discovery Hasn’t Finalized Top DC Job, ‘Lego Movie’ Producer Dan Lin Only in the Mix

From “The Lego Batman Movie” to just…Batman?

While veteran producer Dan Lin is in contention for the top job overseeing DC’s film and TV adaptations for Warner Bros. Discovery, Variety has confirmed that no offer has been made to Lin, and several hurdles stand in the way of any deal moving forward.

The biggest hurdle is Lin’s production company, Rideback, which has ties to several other studios, including a recent first-look deal with Universal Pictures and development on several features for Disney, including a live-action version of “Lilo & Stitch.” Were Lin to decamp to Warner Bros. Discovery to run DC, his involvement with those productions would need to be sorted, if not severed outright.

Beyond his business entanglements, Lin is a strong candidate for the role, having shepherded the animated “Lego” movies for Warner Bros. starting with 2014’s “The Lego Movie.” In an interview on the Ankler podcast earlier this month, Lin spoke about a moment in 2008 when he almost had a job “overseeing the entire DC franchise” due to his work producing a “Justice League” movie for director George Miller. That film fell apart, and Lin moved on to a wildly successful career as a producer, including the two “Sherlock Holmes” films with Robert Downey Jr. and the two adaptations of Stephen King’s “It” with director Andy Muschietti — the director on DC feature film “The Flash,” which is still set to open in theaters in June 2023, despite ongoing controversy around its star, Ezra Miller.

