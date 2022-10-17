Dan Levy Sets Film Directorial Debut With ‘Good Grief’ at Netflix

“Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy is making his feature film directing debut with “Good Grief,” a bittersweet comedy set at Netflix.

The movie will star Levy, Ruth Negga (“Passing”), Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”), Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”), Celia Imrie (“Better Things”), Arnaud Valois (“Spring Blossom”), David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) and Jamael Westman (West End’s “Hamilton”).

In addition to directing and starring in the film, Levy also wrote the screenplay. “Good Grief” centers on Marc Dreyfus, who chose to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies unexpectedly, Marc is forced to finally confront the grief he’s tried so hard to avoid, sending him and his two closest friends on a Parisian weekend of self discovery.

“Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life,” Levy said in a statement. “It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.“

Good Grief marks the first project under Levy’s Not A Real Production Company and Netflix’s creative partnership. Along with Not A Real Production Company’s Levy and Megan Zehmer, producers on the film include Sister’s Stacey Snider, Kate Fenske and Debra Hayward.

Negga is represented by CAA, Principal Entertainment and Markham Froggatt. Evans is represented by CAA, United Agents and Anonymous Content. Imrie is repped by Buchwald, Magnolia Entertainment and the U.K.’s United Agents.