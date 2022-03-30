MGM, Akiva Goldsman to Adapt Dan Brown’s Children’s Book ‘Wild Symphony’ into Animated Feature

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) and Academy Award-winning writer Akiva Goldsman are developing an animated movie based on Dan Brown’s bestselling children’s picture book, “Wild Symphony.

Written by Brown and with illustrations by Susan Batori, “Wild Symphony” follows the adventures of Maestro Mouse as he traverses the globe, recruiting an orchestra like no other. The animated feature is described as a “‘Fantasia’-esque musical experience,” featuring music penned by Brown.

Best-known as the writer of such blockbuster books as “The Da Vinci Code,” the new project marks Brown’s first time adapting one of his books for the big screen. Goldsman, who penned the script for “The Da Vinci Code,” produces the project, as the first to stem from MGM’s first-look feature film production deal with the Oscar-winning writer (for 2002’s “A Beautiful Mind”) and his production company, Weed Road Pictures. He will produce alongside Weed Road Pictures’ president of production Greg Lessans.

“I’m so excited to join up with my old friend Dan Brown and my older friend Mike Deluca and company to bring this marvelous book of Dan’s to the screen,” stated Goldsman, announcing the project.

Added Brown: “As a young child, I was absolutely enthralled by the film ‘Fantasia’ and its magical fusion of animation and classical music. In many ways, my lifetime love of classical music began with film, and so I’m especially excited to be working with such talented partners to bring ‘Wild Symphony’ to life in the form of an animated feature.”

