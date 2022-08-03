Make Cinema Sexy Again: Dakota Johnson and Maude Launch Weekly Film Series at Ace Hotel Centered Around Love and Sex

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Dakota Johnson and Maude have your weekly date nights set for the next month through a weekly film series they’re putting on at the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A.

Johnson’s TeaTime Pictures has partnered with the intimacy brand for what they’re calling “Cinemaude”: a month-long program of films that center around love and sex, ranging from coming-of-age classics to less conventional depictions of love through old age. The screenings will take place every Thursday through the month of August, commencing this Thursday, Aug. 4 at The Theatre at DTLA’s Ace Hotel. Tickets are currently available on the Ace Hotel website for $20.

This month’s screenings are set to include “Mustang,” which follows four orphaned sisters who are punished to confinement after being caught innocently playing with a group of boys; “Waves,” which follows a suburban African American family as they navigate love and forgiveness following a tragic loss; “Tangerine,” which centers on a transgender sex worker who teams up with her best friend to take down her ex-lover/pimp after finding out he cheated on her while she was in jail; and “Babyteeth,” about an ill teenager who falls in love with a drug dealer to her parents’ disapproval.

“TeaTime is excited to curate a month of movies for Cinemaude,” Johnson said in a statement. “These are some of our favorites, and seeing them in a theater is a true treat.”

While at the screening, attendees will also be able to sip on complementary drinks from the beverage sponsor Ghia and take home a custom film poster. After the screening, they can head over to Maude’s exclusive pop-up at the Ace Hotel where they’ll be selling their best-selling sex essentials such as vibrators, massage candles and lubricants.

Check out the full screening schedule below:

