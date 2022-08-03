×
Make Cinema Sexy Again: Dakota Johnson and Maude Launch Weekly Film Series at Ace Hotel Centered Around Love and Sex

dakota johnson maude film series
Courtesy of Maude

Dakota Johnson and Maude have your weekly date nights set for the next month through a weekly film series they’re putting on at the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A.

Johnson’s TeaTime Pictures has partnered with the intimacy brand for what they’re calling “Cinemaude”: a month-long program of films that center around love and sex, ranging from coming-of-age classics to less conventional depictions of love through old age. The screenings will take place every Thursday through the month of August, commencing this Thursday, Aug. 4 at The Theatre at DTLA’s Ace Hotel. Tickets are currently available on the Ace Hotel website for $20.

This month’s screenings are set to include “Mustang,” which follows four orphaned sisters who are punished to confinement after being caught innocently playing with a group of boys; “Waves,” which follows a suburban African American family as they navigate love and forgiveness following a tragic loss; “Tangerine,” which centers on a transgender sex worker who teams up with her best friend to take down her ex-lover/pimp after finding out he cheated on her while she was in jail; and “Babyteeth,” about an ill teenager who falls in love with a drug dealer to her parents’ disapproval.

“TeaTime is excited to curate a month of movies for Cinemaude,” Johnson said in a statement. “These are some of our favorites, and seeing them in a theater is a true treat.”

While at the screening, attendees will also be able to sip on complementary drinks from the beverage sponsor Ghia and take home a custom film poster. After the screening, they can head over to Maude’s exclusive pop-up at the Ace Hotel where they’ll be selling their best-selling sex essentials such as vibrators, massage candles and lubricants.

Check out the full screening schedule below:

  • “Mustang,” 2015, directed by Deniz Gamze Ergüven (8/4) – Tickets
  • “Waves,” 2019, directed by Trey Edward Shults (8/11) – Tickets 
  • “Tangerine,” 2015, directed by Sean Baker (8/18) – Tickets
  • “Babyteeth,” 2019, directed by Shannon Murphy (8/25) – Tickets

