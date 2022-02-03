Dakota Johnson to Play Madame Web in Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe

Dakota Johnson is suiting up for Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor has been cast as Madame Web in the studio’s next standalone superhero movie. It would mark Sony’s first modern comic book adaptation to feature a female in the title role. Insiders close to the project stress that Johnson’s deal is not closed but confirm she is in talks to secure the role.

S.J. Clarkson, a writer and director known for Netflix’s darker Marvel series “Jessica Jones” and the MCU-set spinoff “The Defenders,” has been hired to direct the “Madame Web” film. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the duo behind Jared Leto’s vampire chiller “Morbius,” will write the screenplay.

In the comics, Madame Web is key in the interconnected multiverse, a somewhat confusing concept that Sony, Disney and Warner Bros. have each separately started to tease in on-screen adventures. In effect, the mind-bending theory involves multiple versions of characters from different timelines that, in the case of Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the SpiderVerse” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” can intersect to varying degrees of chaos. Web often appears as a side character in “Spider-Man” comics, where she is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder that requires her to connect to a life support system resembling a spiderweb.

Since her breakout role in “Fifty Shades of Grey,” Johnson has cultivated an eclectic resume with roles in Luca Guadagnino’s supernatural horror remake “Suspiria,” the romantic comedy “How to Be Single,” the feel-good “Peanut Butter Falcon” and director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s psychological drama “The Lost Daughter.” Johnson recently received acclaim for two Sundance films, director Cooper Raiff’s sweet coming-of-age story “Cha Cha Real Smooth” and the romantic comedy “Am I OK?.”

“Madame Web” is one of several Spider-Man related spinoffs in development as Sony spawns its own separate and expanding film franchise, one that is anchored by baddies like Venom, Morbius and Kraven.

