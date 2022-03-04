Cymande, Little Known ‘70s Group Sampled by Fugees, Wu-Tang Clan and Many More, Gets Documentary and Gigs at SXSW

Cymande was an early ‘70s group of Black British musicians who released three albums, split in 1975 and largely faded from view — until years later when, in a now-familiar story, their records began being sampled by hip-hop, house, drum n’ bass and other DJs and producers. The Fugees’ “The Score,” Wu-Tang Clan’s “Problems,” De La Soul’s “Change in Speak,” EPMD’s “U Got Shot” and many others have used elements from their songs.

Now, the group is back in a big way, with a documentary, reissues of their albums and even several upcoming gigs at the South by Southwest conference next week — dates, times and details are below.

Such artists, DJs and producers as Mark Ronson, Kool DJ Red Alert, DJ Maseo of De La Soul, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James and Louie Vega all appear in “Getting It Back: The Story Of Cymande,” which was directed by Tim Mackenzie-Smith and premieres at this year’s SXSW Film Festival.

The executive producers on the project are John Battsek (the Oscar-winning “Searching for Sugar Man”) and Daniel Gordon (“The Trials of Oscar Pistorius”).

In addition to the launch of the documentary, the band is working with Partisan Records on plans for a new studio album, as well as special reissues of their back catalog — more info on both is expected in the coming weeks.

SXSW FILM FESTIVAL SCREENING TIMES

Saturday March 12th – Alamo Lamar, Alamo Lamar A – 3:15PM

Sunday March 13th – Online Event / Online Screening – 9:00AM

Thursday March 17th – ZACH Theatre (Band To Be In Attendance) – 3:30PM

https://schedule.sxsw.com/2022/films/2053997

SXSW PERFORMANCES

Friday March 18th – Lucille – 11PM

Saturday March 19th – Sellers.– 1AM

https://schedule.sxsw.com/2022/artists/2053489