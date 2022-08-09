Curate Management Taps Becca Rodriguez as Book and IP Manager (EXCLUSIVE)

Curate Management has added book and IP manager, Becca Rodriguez, to its growing team, Variety has learned.

The boutique management firm, founded by film and TV lit manager Britton Rizzio, opened its doors last year and focuses on creators in film and television, aiming to shape the careers of creatives with distinct voices.

Rodriguez brings with her to Curate a deep roster of literary clients, including Chantal V. Johnson, whose debut novel “Post-Traumatic” was just longlisted for The Center for Fiction 2022 First Novel Prize; Pushcart Prize nominee Lucie Britsch; Amazon bestselling author Elyssa Friedland; author of “Cook Once Dinner Fix” Cassy Joy Garcia; author and editor-in-chief of Catapult Magazine Tajja Isen; debut author Oscar Hokeah; illustrator and author Margaret Kimball; author Ayşegül Savaş; Pinckley Prize winner Marcie Rendon; and Eben Kirskey, whose nonfiction book “The Mutant Project” was recently longlisted for the Baillie Gifford Prize.

“Becca has an impeccable eye for talent and is known in the publishing world as being a taste-driver,” said Curate’s founder, Rizzio, in a statement. “She is vested in her clients and her world view is exactly in line with the kind of company we’re building.”

Rodriguez commented: “I am tremendously excited to join Britton and Courtney and the team at Curate as a manager representing books and IP. We have a shared creator-focused ethos, global vision and proactive spirit and I look forward to creating synergies between departments that spark new and varied opportunities for our clients.”

One of the few female-owned literary management firms in the industry, Curate was founded by Rizzio and has TV and film literary manager Courtney Conwell as a partner.

Curate’s clients include “WandaVision” creator Jac Schaeffer, “Station Eleven” author Emily St. Mandel, Our Lady J (“Pose,” “Transparent”), Oren Uziel (“The Lost City,” “Escape Room 2,” “22 Jump Street”) and “Jurassic World” scribe Emily Carmichael.

Rodriguez comes from The Gotham Group where she was a book manager. She began her career as an assistant at Anonymous Content, then working in the literary department and media rights department.