Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty to Forcible Touching

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching in a criminal case that accused him of violating three different women at Manhattan nightclubs in 2018 and 2019, according to the Associated Press.

Gooding was arrested in June 2019 after an incident at a Manhattan club, after which he was released and the trial was delayed several times. A 29-year-old woman told police that Gooding squeezed her breast without her consent at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge. After that incident, two more women came forward with multiple accusations of inappropriate touching. One woman, who was a server at TAO Downtown, alleged that Gooding pinched her buttocks at the nightclub in 2018. Another woman claimed that Gooding forcibly touched her inappropriately at the LAVO New York nightclub in 2018.

In total, 20 woman have come forward to accuse Gooding of groping or forcibly kissing them in incidents dating back two decades, according to The New York Times.

In August 2020, Gooding was also accused in a lawsuit of raping a woman in 2013.

More to come…