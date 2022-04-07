MGM’s ‘Creed III’ Casts Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II and Mila Davis-Kent (EXCLUSIVE)

Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II and Mila Davis-Kent have joined MGM’s “Creed III,” directed by franchise lead Michael B. Jordan. The quartet join previously announced stars Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu and Phylicia Rashad.

Set for theatrical release on Nov. 23, “Creed III” marks Jordan’s feature directorial debut, with a screenplay by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, based on an outline by Ryan Coogler.

Leyva is best known for her starring role on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” and the Disney Plus original series “Diary of a Future President.” She’ll next appear opposite John Boyega and Connie Britton in the Bleecker Street drama “892.” Leyva’s upcoming projects include the NBC multi-cam pilot for “Lopez vs. Lopez,” with George Lopez, and the HBO Max comedy “The Gordita Chronicles.” Leyva is represented by Artists & Representatives and Smith Talent Group.

Mixson made his Hollywood debut on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” where the then-seven-year-old danced and rapped his way into the hearts of millions. Following the Steve Harvey-hosted talent show, Mixson landed roles in the Disney Plus film, “Safety,” Marvel’s “South Of Heaven” and ABC’s new crime drama series “Reasonable Doubt,” directed by Kerry Washington. He is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Foundation Media Partners.

For four seasons, Moore has been seen on the Peacock comedy “A.P. Bio,” and is currently recurring on The CW drama “All American,” as well as ABC’s “The Wonder Years” reboot. His résumé also includes a starring role in Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age drama, “We Are Who We Are,” plus guest-starring turns on Freeform’s “Good Trouble,” NBC’s “The Rookie,” “Crackle “StartUp,” and Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” among others. He is represented by Hyperion Talent Agency, AEFH and Archetype.

Newcomer Davis-Kent nabbed the role following a nationwide open call for deaf child actors. The nine-year-old is represented by Buchwald.

The film is produced by Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Jonathan Glickman and Sylvester Stallone. Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler of Proximity Media are serving as executive producers alongside Adam Rosenberg.

(Pictured above: Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II and Mila Davis-Kent)